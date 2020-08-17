Police nab welder for killing friend in Lokoja

A 32-year-old man simply identified as Murtala Dare, has been arrested by the police in Lokoja for allegedly killing his friend during a scuffle.

Spokesman of the Police Command in Kogi, DSP William Aya, told newsmen on Monday in Lokoja that the suspect was arrested at a hideout in the early hours of Monday.

Aya said that Dare, a welder, killed his friend, Lukman, at Jackie’s area in Lokoja at about 9 p.m. on Aug. 16.

According to him, Dare and Lukman were hanging out in the area alongside other fun-seekers when an argument led to an exchange of blows between the two friends.

However, Dare was said to have…