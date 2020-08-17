The NDDC and the tragedy of a nation —An addendum

THIS week we have a Guest Columnist in the person of Marius Mac Durugbo, an Abuja-based public affairs analyst. He is writing in response to my earlier piece on “The NDDC and the Tragedy of a Nation”. His write-up has been sub-titled as “an Addendum” by the author. This means he agrees with most of what I wrote in this column about the NNDC. But I would have equally ensured his views were published even if he had profoundly disagreed with me. As public intellectuals we have a duty to listen to different and even opposing, shades of opinion. I thought his submission worthy of publication not only because of “Right of Reply” norms of newspapering, but because it is the views…