Video of German policeman with knee on man’s head prompts probe

Footage of a German policeman pressing his knee on the head of a young man lying on the ground during an arrest has prompted an official investigation, local police announced on Sunday after the video sparked condemnation on social media.

A video of the arrest, which took place in central Dusseldorf, was rapidly shared online due to its similarity to the arrest of George Floyd in the US, whose death sparked worldwide protests after he was filmed suffocating under the knee of a policeman.

Police said the young man arrested in the German video was not gravely harmed and that the incident took place in the old town of Dusseldorf on Saturday evening at around 7:30 pm.

