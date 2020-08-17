WASSCE: We had impressive outing nationwide, says WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has expressed satisfaction over the conduct of its first paper in the ongoing 2020 school-based West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations(WASSCE), which commenced on Monday nationwide.

It said the turnout and the manner at which the school authorities, candidates and exam officials conducted themselves, especially as regards adherence to covid-19 guidelines and protocols across all venues of the exam nationwide were impressive.

The Head of Public Affairs of the organisation in Nigeria, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, gave this remarks in an exclusive interview with our correspondent.

He said WAEC constituted many teams including the one…