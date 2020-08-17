Yaba SmartCity project kicks off with door-to-door data collection

In a bid to encourage adequate documentation of residents, and to encourage data gathering, Yaba Local council development (LCDA) has kicked off the Yaba SmartCity project on Friday, August 14.

The project, convened by Dr Segun Oyebolu is aimed at gathering residents data in the area.

According to Oyebolu, the Yaba Smartcity project will answer four questions, “security emergencies, health emergencies, the security of properties and security for individuals.”

Speaking during the training for the 40 persons selected for the exercise, Executive Chairman, Yaba, LCDA, Kayode Adejare, said the project when completed, will help enhance the overall security of lives and property while…