Abducted wives, one-yr-old child of assassinated member of Bauchi House of Assembly regain freedom

Five days after the gruesome assassination of a member of Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Dass constituency, Musa Mante Baraza and the abduction of two of his wives and a one-year-old child, the two wives and the child have been rescued and reunited with other members of the family in Baraza.

The news of the release of the abducted victims was announced by the Chief of Staff, Bauchi Government House, Dr Ladan Salihu in His verified Twitter handle, “Alhamdulillah! The Wives of Hon Musa Baraza, Bauchi House Member murdered 4 days ago in Dass have regained Freedom”.

Ladan Salihu further stated that “The one-year-old baby abducted along with them was also released. Gov Bala…