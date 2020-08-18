Airtel, Avaya partner to enable remote work, learning in Nigeria

Airtel Nigeria has partnered with Avaya Holdings to enable organisations in the country to implement remote working and learning initiatives.

Through the partnership, Avaya will offer organisations in Nigeria full-feature access to its flagship collaboration app, Avaya Spaces, on a complimentary basis, through Airtel Nigeria.

Avaya Spaces changes the way work gets done, bringing together globally distributed teams instantly with immersive, 24/7 collaboration. And seamless integration makes Avaya Spaces easy to use with the cloud solutions that organisations already use.

Commenting on Airtel’s partnership with Avaya on Avaya Spaces, Mr Oladokun Oye, Head, Enterprise Division, Airtel…