Alleged kidnap kingpin, Evan’s case adjourned again till Aug 25

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of a Special Offences Court in Ikeja has adjourned further hearing of a criminal trial of an alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans till August 25, 2020.

Evans was arraigned before Justice Taiwo with three other defendants Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze, and Udeme Upong over alleged attempt to kidnap the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors, Mr Vincent Obianodo.

They are facing a seven-count charge bordering on murder, attempt to commit murder, attempt to kidnap, sale and transfer of firearms, the offences they all pleaded not guilty to.

When the case came…