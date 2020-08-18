Edo and Ondo governorship polls: Matters arising

All things being equal, governorship elections will take place in Edo and Ondo States, come September 19 and October 10, 2020respectively, according to the time table released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. There are similarities and differences in both elections. In both States, the governors are battling for their second terms in office, with political intrigues between the incumbents and their opponents. In Ondo State however, the race is between three main political parties, the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, the leading opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP and the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, whereas in Edo State, it is a straight contest between…