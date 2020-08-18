Family petitions Gov Sanwo-Olu over Olu of Ikeja vacant stool

The Osoja Royal Family of Ikeja in Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos State has petitioned the state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, urging him to disregard a recent claim by some individuals that a candidate has been adopted to fill the vacant stool.

The family in a letter to the governor, dated August 10, 2020, appealed to Sanwo-Olu to as a matter of urgency to intervene by installing one out of the two remaining nominated sons of Osoja Family as the Olu of Ikeja land.

The stool of Olu of Ikeja has remained vacant since the demise of Oba Rauf Amore, who died six years ago.

The letter, which was signed by Prince AbdulKareem Osoja, on behalf of the family, alleged that certain…