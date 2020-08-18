Kwara govt to partner groups on road rehabilitation

Kwara State government has said that it will partner with public-spirited individuals to rehabilitate some of the roads in the state.

State Commissioner for Works and Transport Suleiman R. Iliyasu said this in Ilorin, the state capital.

Speaking while inspecting a five-kilometre Kankatu Market-Shao Garage road, being rehabilitated by Tajudeen Olesin Foundation, the state commissioner for Works, Suleiman Iliyasu, said that the state government would also engage road engineers to supervise the road project to ensure it is built to standard.

“I appreciate the effort of the sponsor of the project. We will support him with whatever assistance he wants to render and we’ll ensure that quality…