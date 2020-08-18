Lagos empowers, trains 800 rice farmers on production practices

Lagos State government on Tuesday empowered no fewer than 800 rice farmers in the state with preferred high yielding Farrow 44 seeds, brand new high-quality knapsack sprayers, rain boots and farm coats.

The empowerment tools were handed over to the beneficiaries at the beginning of a 3-day capacity building and training of the rice farmers on current production practices in the rice value chain.

The exercise, which will get the farmers trained on global best practices and the most effective ways to grow their rice, will take place in 20 locations cut across Ikorodu, Epe, Badagry, Gboyinbo, Idena, Obada, Ito Ikin, and Ise.

The State Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya,…