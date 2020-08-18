NERC approves guidelines for certification of MSPs over faulty installations

BOTHERED with the persistent faulty installation of meters, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved guidelines for certification of Meter Service Providers (MSPs) to curb the menace.

It said this had persisted despite the existing “Guidelines for the Certification of Metering Service Providers and Related Matters.”

The Commission in a document uploaded via its website and titled: Approval of Curriculum/Certification of Energy Meter Installers said the Guideline was developed to ensure that only qualified persons are certified to perform the functions required of Metering Service Providers in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry(NESI).

It stated, however,…