Ogoni clean-up: HYPREP boss says 21 remediation contractors to hand over sites by December

The Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Dr Marvin Dekil, has disclosed that all 21 contractors in the Phase 1, Batch 1 of the remediation project will have completed work and formally handover the sites by December 2020.

Briefing journalists in his office on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the submission of the UNEP Report on Ogoniland, Dr Dekil reeled out the achievements of the project since the commencement of remediation work in January 2020.

In a statement signed by Isa Wasa, HYPREP’s Head Communication & Community Engagements, Dekil noted that five contractors have completed works in Eleme, Gokana and Tai LGAs.

The HYPREP boss…