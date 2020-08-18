Presidency reacts to viral ‘arrest’ video of Gambari, Oshiomole

The Presidency has dismissed as a “patched work of mischief,” a viral video where the former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole, is heard telling the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, about “arrests” concerning the Edo state governorship election.

This followed the allegations by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the presidential villa meeting may be a prelude to the arrest of unnamed opposition politicians and clerics in the state before the September 19 election.

But a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday night, said that Gambari and Oshiomole will never work against their…