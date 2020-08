Tribune Online

Re: ‘Let’s close schools forever’

Monday Lines with Dr. Lasisi Olagunju dated August 10, 2020 is a biting satire from Olagunju’s arsenal of wisdom. To start with, columnists and editors make wonderful and excellent leaders as well as heads of government. Back home here, we have ex-Lagos State governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, living legend and many others of blessed memory. […]

