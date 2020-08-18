Reps, minister differ on $33bn rail project loan

BOTH the House Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Monday, differed on the contract the amount for the rail project and the loan is taken by the Federal Government.

At the investigative hearing of the House of Representatives on Monday, the committee said it had uncovered over $33 billion commercial contracts signed by successive governments through the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

Chairman of the committee, Honourable Ossai Nicholas Ossai, speaking at the resumed investigative hearing on the review of bilateral loan agreements and commercial contracts agreements by ministries, departments and agencies …