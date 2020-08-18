Reps quiz SEC over misappropriation of N19.355bn revenue

The House of Representatives on Tuesday quizzed management of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over non-remittance of 25 per cent operating surplus out of the N19.355 billion revenue accrued between 2018 and 2020 fiscal years.

Chairman, joint House Committee on Appropriations, Finance, Aids, Loans and Debt Management, Hon Abiodun Faleke made the observation on day-4 of the interactive session on the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) in Abuja.

The lawmaker who frowned at the paltry sum of N116,835,713.04 remitted within the period under review, however, observed that SEC was under obligation to remit N4,721,809,362 into the coffers of…