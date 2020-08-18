Taraba killings: Tiv back out of Commission of inquiry

Tiv people on Monday withdrew from the Commission of Inquiry into the crises between the Tiv and their neighbours that was recently constituted by the Taraba State government, for alleged likelihood of bias by the commission and the state government.

Lead Counsel for the Tiv’s, Sebastine Hon (SAN), had at the commencement of the commission’s sitting made an oral application requesting the commission to recuse itself from sitting and considering any memoranda pending the determination of the case before the Federal High Court Abuja.

Hon told the commission that he had instituted a case in Abuja and served the commission’s secretariat an affidavit of fact about the case on Monday…