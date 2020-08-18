‘Viable X launched to change face of Nigeria’s agribusiness’

IN a bid to change the face of agribusiness in Nigeria, in line with the newly launched Agriculture for Food and Job Plan (AFJP) by the Federal Government, Viable X, an online agribusiness platform has been created.

Chief Executive Officer of Viable X, Adama J. Adama, explained that since it was unveiled about two months ago, 6,000 farmers have enrolled in the virtual marketplace.

He said it was created for trading farm produce and also facilitates export financing for commodities as it has been licensed by the National Export Promotion Council (NEPC)-licensed offers farmers instant loan.

Adama has been an initiator of game-changing agriculture initiatives since the debut of his first…