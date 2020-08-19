BREAKING: IG declares fleeing Ibadan serial killer wanted, deploys crack detectives to Oyo

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, has declared Sunday Shodipe, the Ibadan serial killer who escaped from detention wanted and has also deployed additional investigative aids to Oyo State to complement the efforts of thes tate Police Command in the ongoing manhunt and efforts to re-arrest him

Shodipe is a prime suspect in the multiple murder of innocent citizens at Moniya, Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State. The additional deployment comprises crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, the team…