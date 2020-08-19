Conditionality of Chinese debt | Tribune Online

The immortal words of Peter Tosh, “everyone wants to go to heaven but nobody wants to die.” This better illustrates the present scenario between China and Nigeria.

Whether it’s 400, 500million or three billion dollars with a seven-year moratorium is immaterial; it started with the currency swap personally guaranteed by President Xi jinping, thus the loans may have been intricately woven into the arrangement because of the economies of scale and strategic partnership which China hardly resorts to, except it’s a special (beneficial) relationship.

China is prepared to pay a huge price to play big in our hemisphere. There will always be clauses in business transactions, from Foreign…