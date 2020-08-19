Court summons Taraba Gov, ex-S/Court Justice, security chiefs, 16 others over probe panel

The federal high court, Abuja has ordered the Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, a former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Kumai Aka’ahs (Rtd) and heads of security agencies in the country, to appear before in court in respect of the ethnic clashes in Taraba State.

They are to appear before Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed on August 26, 2020, to show cause why they should not be restrained from continuing with investigations into the Tiv/Jukun crisis in Taraba State.

The judge made the order while ruling in an exparte application seeking to stop the Commission of Inquiry into the crises between Tiv and their neighbouring communities in Taraba State and other related matters, from…