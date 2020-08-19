Courts must stop interference — Shonibare

“Our courts must refrain from interfering with the processes; whoever defective, of those who have campaigned and been presented to the electorate and duly voted for. It negates the principles of democracy to then embark on some voyage of some prior non-compliance with some parties or electoral provisions in the processes leading to the election, after the people have made a choice based on their presumed assessment and judgment of the individuals presented before them. This presumption that the votes are…