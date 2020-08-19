Emir of Bauchi warns against diversion of COVID-19 palliative

The Chairman, Bauchi State Palliative Distribution Committee and Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, has warned against diversion of the items being distributed to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adamu gave the warning during the distribution of foodstuffs to some local government areas on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said that 29,500 baskets of food items would be distributed in Dass, Darazo, Bogoro, Dambam, Ningi and Jammare local government areas.

“The food items include rice, cornflower, millet, beans, Maggi cubes, salt, groundnut oil and sugar,” he said.

The monarch reiterated that government and the committee would not tolerate any traditional ruler or political leader…