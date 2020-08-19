Enduring legacies of Ayinla Omowura

BUT for the pandemic Covid-19 ravaging the whole planet earth and leaving behind its trail, death and at most ill-health and forecloses human gathering, lovers of good music especially that of the legendary Apala musician, AyinlaOmowurawould have converged on the rocky city of Abeokuta in Western Nigeria on May 6 this year to celebrate the life, times and accomplishment of the icon, forty years after his demise. This was at the instance of the ace journalist and prolific writer, Dr. Festus Adedayo and ably supported by Tunde Kilani organization, Omowura families and friends. However, the present endeavour is an x-ray of the life, times and contribution of departed icon to music…