NDLEA uncovers 40ft container of tramadol, others in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered another 40ft container loaded with tramadol and other banned drugs at the Brawal terminal in Lagos.

A statement by the NDLEA Head of Public Affairs, Mr Jonah Achema, said the Chairman, Col. Muhammad Abdallah retired, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja.

Abdallah said that the seizure followed a recent one made by the police of a 40ft container loaded with cartons of brushes, cartons of tramadol and other banned drugs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Police detectives in Apapa Area Command of Lagos State had intercepted a 40-foot container laden with drugs suspected to be tramadol and codeine on Aug. 6.

The…