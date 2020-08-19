Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Bill: The never ending journey to industry reform

Over the years, controversies have trailed the passage of the contentious Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB),

although, the Federal Government (FG) had assured of its passage by mid-2020, experts not only believe that its continued delay may further rob the country of investment gains but that a good bill may not be passed in the long run. ADETOLA BADEMOSI writes on the journey of the bill and gains, if passed.

For a long time, stakeholders as well as experts have repeatedly called for passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) which seems to have tarried for over a decade. Because of the complexities in the oil and gas sector, a presidential committee set up in 2007 developed the bill…