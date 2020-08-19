On parental negligence | Tribune Online

Parenting is not a function of age or the number of children that you have; it is much more than that. It is dependent on skills that you’ve got through deliberate learning and the knowledge you are able to acquire from your parenting experience. Parenting is increasingly becoming more difficult because of the proliferation of uncensored information that has permeated through our households unnoticed.

Have you noticed the upsurge in teenage suicide, rape and the explosion of illicit sexual activities among out teens and even the pre-teens? Are you worried about this? Have you thought of the cause and possible solution? Have you envisaged what our next couple of decades will look like if…