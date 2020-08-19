Probe of Chinese loan, affirmation that Reps not a rubber stamp ― OPC

Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has commended the House of Representatives for embarking on an investigation of the 1.5 billion dollars Chinese loan, saying the step taken by the Lower Chamber has affirmed its members as true representatives of the people and not merely a group of political jobbers and rubber stamp to the executive arm of government.

OPC gave this acknowledgement on Wednesday in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin, noting that the ongoing probe would expose the Federal Government’s sinister motive of mortgaging the future of the country with the Chinese government.

The OPC spokesperson, while faulting the loan procedures, said it thus appeared that the…