SPE calls for review of marginal bid round programme

Society for Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council, has called for a review of the marginal bid rounds programme.

The Chairman of SPE Nigeria Council, Joe Nwakwe, made the disclosure for a review of the marginal bid rounds programme during a press briefing in Lagos on Tuesday. Nwakwe was addressing the press on the forthcoming SPE Nigeria Council virtual conference titled: “Nigeria Energy Industry Transformation Summit (NEITS)” slated for August 25-27, 2020.

He said the summit will feature notable speakers drawn from across the industry to speak on Nigeria’s refining capacity, economic diversification and relevance of Nigeria’s fossil fuel in a changing global energy mix.

He…