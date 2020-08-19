Working with Music stars a rewarding experience – Cracker Mallo

After producing the beat to hit songs such as ‘Jealous’ by Fireboy, ‘Sope’ by Mayorkun, ‘Pa won’ by Olamide, ‘Dangerous love’ by Tiwa Savage, ‘Azaman’ by Slimcase, Cracker Mallo is regarded as one of the best in music production on the continent. The award-winning producer, singer and songwriter, born Ayodeji Olowu, speaks with SEGUN ADEBAYO on his rise to stardom, his experience working with music stars and his personal music project, among other issues. Excerpts:

How did the journey into music generally start for you?

I started as a disc jockey in secondary school, just for fun. It was not in a professional capacity. I dabbled into production out of curiosity and then…