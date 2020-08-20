2020 Annual General Conference: NBA withdraws invitation to el-Rufai

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has withdrawn its invitation to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, to attend its 2020 Annual General Conference.

The NBA made this known via a tweet from its official handle on Thursday.

The tweet reads: “The National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association at its ongoing meeting resolves that the invitation to the Kaduna State Governor, H.E. Nasir El-Rufai by the 2020 Annual General Conference Planning committee be withdrawn and decision communicated to the Governor.”

The decision by NBA is said to be a result of protests from some lawyers.

