Bauchi State Commissioner for Commerce resigns

The Bauchi State Commissioner for Commerce and Industries, Alhaji Mohammmed Sadiq, has resigned his appointment.

Sadiq said in his resignation letter a copy of which was made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) on Thursday in Bauchi, that he resigned voluntarily.

He said he tendered the letter of resignation on Wednesday, adding that he was no more Commissioner, Ministry of Commerce and Industries and member of the State Executive Council.

”It is a rare privilege and opportunity to have served my state in such an exalted position.

“I thank the Executive Governor, Bala Mohammed, for the wonderful…