Borno receives 94 rescued captives from MNJTF Tribune Online

The Borno State Government on Thursday said it received 94 persons who escaped from Boko Haram captivity in the fridges of the Lake Chad.

Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Assistant, Media and Strategies to Gov. Babagana Zulum, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri.

Isa said that the victims, 37 adult males, 17 adult females and 40 children were rescued by the troops of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) during a major offensive against the insurgents in the Lake Chad.

He said that the MNJTF Commander, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf handed over the victims to the Borno government.

Isa quoted him as saying that “some of the captives voluntarily surrendered to the Headquarters Sector 1 of…