Insecurity: The president must act

While the world continues to battle the coronavirus, some northern states are facing another crisis. In this part of the country, covid-19 is real, but incessant killing is of more concern at this critical period.

Northern Nigeria is in deep grief. Things are not going smooth in that part of the country. As other Nigerians wake, sleep and live in peace, the case of northern Nigeria is different.

Borno, Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kaduna, etc are the centers for banditry, kidnapping and killing. These states are under serious security threats as men of the underworld have launched countless attacks, claiming many lives in this region. Sadly, they’ve not stopped. The peaceful atmosphere this…