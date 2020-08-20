NCAA denies N9bn frivolous expenditure

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has denied media reports of N9 billion frivolous spending in the agency’s Internally Generated Revenue.

The General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, Sam Adurogboye while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, was responding to what he called misrepresentation of facts in the ongoing public hearing on the 2021-2023 MTEF/FSP organised by joint Senate Committee on Finance and Planning.

The agency made its presentation before the Committee led by Senator representing Lagos West Adeola Olamilekan on Wednesday.

Adurogboye said there was no way the NCAA could indulge in frivolous expenditure as he noted that the agency’s IGR collections were domiciled…