Nnaji laments destruction of Akanu Ibiam airport fence

THE Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Honourable Nnolim Nnaji has described as unfortunate the alleged destruction of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, (AIIA) perimeter fence by an indigine, Architect J J Emejulu.

Nnaji, while noting that globally properties are relinquished by citizens for overriding public interest, added that several other people including communities had lost their landed properties both for the airport use and for the relocation of the market that existed within the airport environ for the extension of the runway.

He said it was regrettable that such incident had to happen at the time the reopening of the airport which he described as very…