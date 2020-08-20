Oshiomhole can’t request troops deployment ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Campaign Council for the Edo governorship election has again faulted the presidential villa meeting between former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, saying that the former Edo governor not being a security chief lacks the competence to request for security deployment for the election.

Addressing a press conference at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Wednesday, its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that the meeting’s focus on security suggested that the nation’s security architecture has been abandoned by…