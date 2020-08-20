Oyo APC set for enlarged reconciliation meeting

As part of moves to forge a united All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, an enlarged meeting of aggrieved and existing members of the party is scheduled to hold soon.

Though members of the former governor Adebayo Alao Akala led reconciliation committee has been meeting with various aggrieved members one by one, the scheduled enlarged meeting is to put a final seal on reconciliation efforts.

Since the inauguration of the committee, its head, Alao Akala had detailed other committee members to reach out to as many aggrieved members as possible, noting that he was ready to accommodate anybody.

The intention to accommodate anybody had informed Tuesday’s meeting between a member of the…