The Vale Tutorial College celebrates outstanding scholars, 10th anniversary

IN keeping with its track record of excellence and mission to raise stars, The Vale Tutorial College (TVTC), an Upper Sixth Form College located in upscale New Bodija Estate, Ibadan, is celebrating two outstanding landmark achievements – its 10th anniversary and the feat achieved by two of its finalists who excelled in the Cambridge Advanced Level examinations.

John Pius-Obayemi, ‘Atinuke Ige Scholar’, and Al-Fatihi Abdulmalik obtained A* in all their subjects in the examination, a feat the management say is an attestation to the quality of scholarship obtainable in the college, as well as efforts of its focused leadership and committed teachers.

Founded 10 years ago by Mrs. Funso…