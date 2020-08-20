We remain resolute in fight against spread ― Gombe governor

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has said that his administration remains resolute in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the state in line with the international guidelines.

The governor was speaking on Wednesday while receiving a progress report from the State Taskforce on COVID-19 on its operational activities since inauguration in March 2020.

While appreciating the commitment of the leadership and members of the task force in managing the pandemic, the governor said that the updated document submitted will help government modify and improve on targets, form opinions and develop containment strategies.

Inuwa Yahaya also assured that his administration will implement…