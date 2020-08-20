We’re satisfied with military operations ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, on Thursday, declared that the various operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other Security Agencies towards ending insurgency activities in the country are progressing satisfactorily in all the theatres in the last one week and such there was no cause for concern about the security situation in the country.

The Coordinator Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Eneche, made the declaration in Abuja during the weekly Media briefing with Defence Correspondents on the general update on Armed Forces Nigeria Operations from 13-19 August 2020.

Gen Eneche while assuring the members of the general public that the Nigerian Military would continue…