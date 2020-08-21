Baba Suwe debunks death rumour, says those wishing him dead ‘ll go before him

Veteran actor, Babatunde Omidina, famously known as Babasuwe has debunked the rumour of his death, describing the development as sad and uncalled for.

News of Babasuwe’s death rumour filtered into town and social media platforms in the early hours of Friday with friends and fans of the actor making efforts to reach out to him.

Speaking with Tribune Online on Friday, Babasuwe said he was told about the death rumour, adding that he was surprised that people could go to any extent to wish death on their fellow human beings.

Though his voice was hazy when speaking on the phone as it appeared the actor was not feeling fine, but he said he was getting better and would want to bother the public…