Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says it is ready to end the systemic abuse of the pioneer incentive scheme, which has led to tax revenue leakages for the three tiers of government.

Speaking during a discussion with members of Forum of State Commissioners of Finance when he visited the FIRS Chairman during the week, Coordinating Director, Tax Operations Group, FIRS, Mr Femi Oluwaniyi lamented that the practice has impacted negatively on revenue generation.

Oluwaniyi disclosed that the FIRS has discovered that pioneer status certificates had been issued to companies that were not pioneers of their fields in the real sense, hence undeserving of such status.

He stated that this…