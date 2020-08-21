Lagos will collaborate with NEPZA for businesses to thrive ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) of the state’s collaboration with it to create a platform for businesses to thrive in Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance on Thursday when the newly appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEPZA, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba and his team paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House Marina.

The governor, while giving the assurance, said free zone as a catalyst for exports and development can bring about real growth of the economy as non-oil export if well utilised as had been done in many countries of the world.

“What you see around the world is that…