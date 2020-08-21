Makinde felicitates Muslims on Hijrah Tribune Online

Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, felicitates Muslim faithful in the state on account of the New Year Hijrah 1442 AH, which begins Friday, 21 August 2020.

He wished Muslims in the state, Nigeria and across the world a new year filled with blessings and benevolence of the Almighty Allah.

The felicitation by Makinde came on the heels of the acceptance of Friday, August 21 as the first day of Muharram 1442 AH by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar (CFR), following a recommendation by the National Moon Sighting Committee of the NSCIA.

The governor said: “Hijrah (immigration to…