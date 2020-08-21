MMWG warns against overheating of polity

THE Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has condemned what it called the incessant hate speeches grounded in falsehood and ethnic and religious intolerance across the country.

The organisation, in a statement by its national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, accused some political and other elites of promoting religious and ethnic parochialism in order to overheat the polity.

The MMWG warned that “careless, senseless and irresponsible statements must be checked to avert political, ethnic and religious crises,” saying this could only be done if those found culpable are made to face the law either as individuals or groups.

It described as inflammatory a statement credited to a…