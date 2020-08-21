Muslim leaders condemn high incidence of rape

THE League of Imams and Alfas of Ogun State has condemned the high rate or rape, especially of female children, across the country.

The secretary-general of the group, Shaykh Tajudeen Adewunmi, who spoke during a reception organised for the state’s new Head of Service, Alhaja Selimot Ottun, at the Egba Central Mosque, Abeokuta, described rape as a crime against humanity.

Shaykh Adewunmi, who is the Chief Imam of Ilaro, urged the state House of Assembly to enact laws that would prescribe strict punishment for convicted rapists and their accomplices.

The imam called on Ottun to perform her duties with the application of core Islamic principles of selflessness, fairness, equity and justice,…