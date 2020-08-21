New telenovela, The Heiress, debuts on StarTimes

Affordable pay-tv platform, StarTimes has introduced new telenovela, ‘The Heiress’, to the delight of her subscribers. This is coming after the success of other telenovela series like ‘Asintado’, ‘Blood Sisters’ and ‘The General’s daughter’ on Novela E Plus channel.

With several twists and turns, ‘The Heiress’, a blockbuster Filipino telenovela series shares a theme message of what seems to be a precious bond can be an unbreakable chain of deception and cruel desires.

It narrates the story of Romina Andrada, a secretary turned wife of business tycoon, Robert Mondragon, who married her despite the fact that she was raped and was carrying the child of the…